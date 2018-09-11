Food

Your local-is-lekker dessert recipe could win you a share of R11k!

Calling all home cooks with a sweet tooth, there are incredible prizes to be won with the Sunday Times Goodlife Gautrain Taste Experience

11 September 2018 - 15:37 By Staff reporter
These easy Peppermint Crisp ice-cream sandwiches are a great example of an original South African dessert that could be made in an hour.
Image: Hein van Tonder

Why waste time stuck in traffic when you could be happily whipping up sweet treats in your kitchen? 

Swap a tedious car ride for a quick commute on the Gautrain and spend the time you've saved dreaming up a recipe for a local-is-lekker dessert that can be made in 60 minutes or less  (including baking and cooling time). 

Enter your original South African recipe and, if yours is one of our top 10 faves, you'll be invited to battle it out in a fun cook-off at the Pick n Pay Good Food Studio in Sandton, Joburg, on Friday November 2 2018.

Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller and a host of culinary experts will judge the desserts on the day. If yours impresses, you'll take home your share of R11,000 and other fabulous prizes.

CASH PRIZES UP FOR GRABS

  • First place: R7,000 cash
  • Second place: R3,000 cash
  • Third place: R1,000 cash

HOW TO ENTER

It's easy! Click here to submit your original recipe before 5pm on October 3 2018.

•  Terms and conditions apply

