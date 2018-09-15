RECIPE: Benny Masekwameng's crumbed beetroot mieliepap balls

A different take on everyday pap, the beetroot adds colour, flavour and intrigue to this braai side, says celebrity chef Benny Masekwameng

A different take on everyday pap, the beetroot adds colour, flavour and intrigue to this braai side, says celebrity chef Benny Masekwameng