Lollies to make you jolly: 8 frozen dessert recipes to beat the heat

With temperatures tipped to soar, it's time to stock your freezer with homemade ice-cream sandwiches, boozy ice lollies and more. Try these easy recipes

18 September 2018 - 10:57 By staff reporter

RECIPE: Frozen peanut butter rocky road bars

Justine Drake livens up your palate with chocolatey sweet ideas using ready-mix cake products, including this delectable peanut butter and ...
11 months ago

RECIPE: Watermelon margarita popsicles

Your favourite childhood treat just got a distinctly grown up twist! We've frozen a fruity margarita mix to make boozy ice lollies
2 years ago

RECIPE: Oaty choc chip cookie ice cream sandwiches

Turn freshly-baked biscuits into a sensational frozen dessert with the simple addition of a tub of ice cream
8 months ago

WATCH: How to make a creamy & delicious milk-tart ice-cream cake

We show you how to turn one of everybody's favourite South African desserts, milk tart, into an amazing ice cream cake
1 year ago

RECIPE: Mixed berry ice lollies

This versatile recipe can be made with all sorts of seasonal soft fruits - and even given an alcoholic kick for a cocktail on a stick
8 months ago

RECIPE: Mango lollies

You can't go wrong with this summer fruity ice treat
10 months ago

WATCH: how to make Peppermint Crisp ice cream sandwiches

Turn everyone's favourite dessert, Peppermint Crisp tart, into crowd-pleasing ice-cream sandwiches. Best of all, you only need four ingredients to ...
1 year ago

RECIPE: Berries with spicy white chocolate sauce

This simple sauce will turn a simple bowl of frozen berries into a sensational dessert
4 months ago

