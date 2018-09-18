Register
Food
Lollies to make you jolly: 8 frozen dessert recipes to beat the heat
With temperatures tipped to soar, it's time to stock your freezer with homemade ice-cream sandwiches, boozy ice lollies and more. Try these easy recipes
18 September 2018 - 10:57
By staff reporter
RECIPE: Frozen peanut butter rocky road bars
Justine Drake livens up your palate with chocolatey sweet ideas using ready-mix cake products, including this delectable peanut butter and ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago
RECIPE: Watermelon margarita popsicles
Your favourite childhood treat just got a distinctly grown up twist! We've frozen a fruity margarita mix to make boozy ice lollies
Lifestyle
2 years ago
RECIPE: Oaty choc chip cookie ice cream sandwiches
Turn freshly-baked biscuits into a sensational frozen dessert with the simple addition of a tub of ice cream
Lifestyle
8 months ago
WATCH: How to make a creamy & delicious milk-tart ice-cream cake
We show you how to turn one of everybody's favourite South African desserts, milk tart, into an amazing ice cream cake
Lifestyle
1 year ago
RECIPE: Mixed berry ice lollies
This versatile recipe can be made with all sorts of seasonal soft fruits - and even given an alcoholic kick for a cocktail on a stick
Lifestyle
8 months ago
RECIPE: Mango lollies
You can't go wrong with this summer fruity ice treat
Lifestyle
10 months ago
WATCH: how to make Peppermint Crisp ice cream sandwiches
Turn everyone's favourite dessert, Peppermint Crisp tart, into crowd-pleasing ice-cream sandwiches. Best of all, you only need four ingredients to ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago
RECIPE: Berries with spicy white chocolate sauce
This simple sauce will turn a simple bowl of frozen berries into a sensational dessert
Lifestyle
4 months ago
