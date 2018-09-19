Register
Food
Must-try recipes: 10 tasty braai sides to serve this summer
Think interesting salads, gourmet toppings for braaied sweetcorn and more
20 September 2018 - 00:00
By Staff reporter
RECIPE: Cheesy butternut & potato bake
Give a classic gratin dauphinois a twist by adding some butternut to the mix
Lifestyle
13 hours ago
RECIPE: Benny Masekwameng's crumbed beetroot mieliepap balls
A different take on everyday pap, the beetroot adds colour, flavour and intrigue to this braai side, says celebrity chef Benny Masekwameng
Lifestyle
4 days ago
RECIPE: Vegan couscous & green salad with roasted veggies
This big, beautiful salad counters every stigma about salads not being satisfying. A hit with diners, it's a cut above your average mixed greens at a ...
Lifestyle
11 days ago
RECIPE: Beetroot, apple & feta salad
A colourful salad that packs a big flavour punch
Lifestyle
11 months ago
RECIPE: Rice salad with Persian flavours
This vegetarian dish is an exotic alternative to pasta salad, but just as easy to make
Lifestyle
3 years ago
RECIPES: 3 easy toppings for braaied sweetcorn
Elevate grilled mielies to gourmet heights with a Chipotle and lime, Parmesan and pesto or Asian-inspired topping
Lifestyle
7 months ago
RECIPE: Crispy Hasselback potatoes with goat's cheese
Use a little nifty knife work to turn ordinary baked potatoes into Swedish spud sensations
Lifestyle
2 years ago
RECIPE: Orzo & roasted pepper salad
Feta, pine nuts and olives give this posh pasta salad a Greek feel
Lifestyle
4 years ago
RECIPE: Benny Masekwameng's famous chakalaka
The secret ingredient in celebrity chef Benny Masekwameng's braai relish? A tin of baked beans
Lifestyle
4 days ago
RECIPE: Italian bean salad
Roasted pine nuts, crisp bacon and fresh green beans add a delicious crunch to this Mediterranean white bean salad
Lifestyle
11 months ago
