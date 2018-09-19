RECIPE: Cheesy butternut & potato bake

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

Butter for greasing plus 60ml (4 tbsp) extra

500g baking potatoes

500g butternut

300ml full-cream milk

250ml (1 cup) cream

1 clove of garlic

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Salt and black pepper

200g gruyère or cheddar cheese, finely sliced, optional

25g freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160°C and rub the base and sides of a 2-litre casserole dish with butter. Peel and thinly slice the potatoes and butternut using a sharp knife or a mandolin. In a small pot combine the milk, cream, garlic and nutmeg. Bring to a gentle boil, pour through a sieve and set aside. Layer the potatoes and butternut in the dish, topping each layer with pats of butter, a light seasoning of salt and pepper, and slices of gruyère or cheddar if using. Pour over the milk and cream mixture. Sprinkle over the Parmesan and bake for an hour.

Cook's tip: for a less rich version, replace the cream with milk or use milk and crème fraîche.