RECIPE: Cheesy butternut & potato bake
Give a classic gratin dauphinois a twist by adding some butternut to the mix
19 September 2018 - 12:09
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
Butter for greasing plus 60ml (4 tbsp) extra
500g baking potatoes
500g butternut
300ml full-cream milk
250ml (1 cup) cream
1 clove of garlic
Pinch of ground nutmeg
Salt and black pepper
200g gruyère or cheddar cheese, finely sliced, optional
25g freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 160°C and rub the base and sides of a 2-litre casserole dish with butter.
- Peel and thinly slice the potatoes and butternut using a sharp knife or a mandolin.
- In a small pot combine the milk, cream, garlic and nutmeg. Bring to a gentle boil, pour through a sieve and set aside.
- Layer the potatoes and butternut in the dish, topping each layer with pats of butter, a light seasoning of salt and pepper, and slices of gruyère or cheddar if using.
- Pour over the milk and cream mixture.
- Sprinkle over the Parmesan and bake for an hour.
Cook's tip: for a less rich version, replace the cream with milk or use milk and crème fraîche.