RECIPE: Mexican citrus & tequila steak (carne asada)

The beauty of carne asada is that braaied steak sliced thinly goes a long way. Traditionally served with guacamole and salsa, it’s a perfect party dish

19 September 2018 - 14:56 By Hilary Biller
Mexican citrus and tequila steak (carne asada) served with a red-and-yellow pepper salad.
Image: 123RF/timolina

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

125ml (½ cup) tequila

60ml (4 tbsp) lemon juice

60ml (4 tbsp) orange juice

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 onion, chopped

Salt and black pepper

750g rib eye or prime rib, cut into steaks

For serving:

12 fresh tacos or wraps

Salsa

Guacamole

Method:

  1. Combine all the ingredients up to and including the salt and pepper in a dish large enough to hold the meat. Add the meat and toss in the marinade. Leave for at least 4 hours or overnight, turning a few times.
  2. Remove meat from the marinade, reserving the marinade.
  3. Braai according to your liking, about 5-6 minutes per side for medium rare, basting with the reserved marinade.
  4. Rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving with tacos or wraps and salsa and guacamole. 

Cook's tip: To heat the tacos, wrap separately in foil, adding a little splash of water to each parcel. Cover and heat over the coals for about 10 minutes.

