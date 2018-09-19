RECIPE: Mexican citrus & tequila steak (carne asada)
The beauty of carne asada is that braaied steak sliced thinly goes a long way. Traditionally served with guacamole and salsa, it’s a perfect party dish
19 September 2018 - 14:56
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
125ml (½ cup) tequila
60ml (4 tbsp) lemon juice
60ml (4 tbsp) orange juice
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 onion, chopped
Salt and black pepper
750g rib eye or prime rib, cut into steaks
For serving:
12 fresh tacos or wraps
Salsa
Guacamole
Method:
- Combine all the ingredients up to and including the salt and pepper in a dish large enough to hold the meat. Add the meat and toss in the marinade. Leave for at least 4 hours or overnight, turning a few times.
- Remove meat from the marinade, reserving the marinade.
- Braai according to your liking, about 5-6 minutes per side for medium rare, basting with the reserved marinade.
- Rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving with tacos or wraps and salsa and guacamole.
Cook's tip: To heat the tacos, wrap separately in foil, adding a little splash of water to each parcel. Cover and heat over the coals for about 10 minutes.