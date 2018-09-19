Food

RECIPE: Whisky-sozzled lamb or pork ribs

Succulent braaied ribs served with a sweet and sticky whisky sauce

19 September 2018 - 14:32 By Hilary Biller
Whisky-sozzled pork ribs.
Image: Craig Scott

Serves: 4 - 6

Ingredients:

2kg pork or lamb ribs, parboiled

Marinade:

Finely grated rind and juice of 1 orange

60ml (4 tbsp) soy sauce

250ml (1 cup) tomato sauce

185ml (¾ cup) cola or ginger ale

60ml (4 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce

30ml (2 tbsp) golden syrup

85ml (⅓ cup)

Method:

  1. Place the ribs in a non-metallic dish. Combine all ingredients for the marinade except the whisky.
  2. Heat the whisky in a saucepan and carefully ignite. Pour into the marinade, stir through and pour the marinade over the ribs.
  3. Set aside to marinate for at least an hour, preferably overnight.
  4. Remove ribs from marinade, reserving marinade. Braai or grill ribs according to your liking (pork should be well done).
  5. Place reserved marinade in a pan, bring to the boil and simmer until reduced and thickened. Serve as a sauce with the ribs and sides of your choice. 

