RECIPE: Whisky-sozzled lamb or pork ribs
Succulent braaied ribs served with a sweet and sticky whisky sauce
19 September 2018 - 14:32
Serves: 4 - 6
Ingredients:
2kg pork or lamb ribs, parboiled
Marinade:
Finely grated rind and juice of 1 orange
60ml (4 tbsp) soy sauce
250ml (1 cup) tomato sauce
185ml (¾ cup) cola or ginger ale
60ml (4 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce
30ml (2 tbsp) golden syrup
85ml (⅓ cup)
Method:
- Place the ribs in a non-metallic dish. Combine all ingredients for the marinade except the whisky.
- Heat the whisky in a saucepan and carefully ignite. Pour into the marinade, stir through and pour the marinade over the ribs.
- Set aside to marinate for at least an hour, preferably overnight.
- Remove ribs from marinade, reserving marinade. Braai or grill ribs according to your liking (pork should be well done).
- Place reserved marinade in a pan, bring to the boil and simmer until reduced and thickened. Serve as a sauce with the ribs and sides of your choice.