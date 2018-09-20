Celeb chefs cook up ideas for a budget-friendly Braai Day feast

If the sky-rocketing price of groceries is giving you heart palpitations about hosting a big Braai Day bash, don’t stress. Be strategic about what you cook over the coals and you'll be able to serve a fantastic meal without straining your finances.

Spicy chicken wings (recipe below) are a great choice when you're braaiing on a budget, says Justin Bonello, host of The Ultimate Braai Master. "They're quick to cook, almost impossible to ruin and can be served as a side or as the main event," he adds.

Bonello suggests serving an Asian-style slaw as a side dish. “It’s made from common, inexpensive ingredients and it’s easy to mix it up.”