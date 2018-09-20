Food

Celeb chefs cook up ideas for a budget-friendly Braai Day feast

Reuben Riffel, Justin Bonello and Jan Braai on how to host a crowd-pleasing braai without spending a fortune

20 September 2018 - 12:14 By Toni Jaye Singer
These pocket-friendly chicken wings with a blue cheese dressing are perfect for laid-back entertaining, says celeb chef Justine Drake host, of 'Just Cooking' on SABC 3. See her recipe below.
These pocket-friendly chicken wings with a blue cheese dressing are perfect for laid-back entertaining, says celeb chef Justine Drake host, of 'Just Cooking' on SABC 3. See her recipe below.
Image: Kirk Van Rooi

If the sky-rocketing price of groceries is giving you heart palpitations about hosting a big Braai Day bash, don’t stress. Be strategic about what you cook over the coals and you'll be able to serve a fantastic meal without straining your finances.

Spicy chicken wings (recipe below) are a great choice when you're braaiing on a budget, says Justin Bonello, host of The Ultimate Braai Master. "They're quick to cook, almost impossible to ruin and can be served as a side or as the main event," he adds.

Bonello suggests serving an Asian-style slaw as a side dish. “It’s made from common, inexpensive ingredients and it’s easy to mix it up.”

Must-try recipes: 10 tasty braai sides to serve this summer

Think interesting salads, gourmet toppings for braaied sweetcorn and more
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

Reuben Riffel, author of Braai: Reuben on Fire (Quivertree Publications), agrees that a good salad should be included on any cost-conscious braai menu, along with a potato salad and some garlic-and-parsley rolls. As for the star attraction, he recommends quality boerewors and marinated chicken thighs.

To take your chicken pieces to the next level, try Riffel’s go-to marinade: simply stir together 3 garlic cloves, 1 tsp chilli flakes, ½ tsp paprika, 1 tbsp chopped fresh oregano, 1 tbsp lemon zest, ¼ cup lemon juice and ¼ cup olive oil. “This marinade is good with chicken, lamb or pork,” he says.

Celeb chef Jan Braai says that wors served on croissants with apricot chutney makes for a delicious brunch dish.
Celeb chef Jan Braai says that wors served on croissants with apricot chutney makes for a delicious brunch dish.
Image: Supplied

Boerewors is also the thrifty meat of choice for Jan Braai, the man behind the National Braai Day initiative. “Boerie rolls are an iconic meal that is truly, proudly South African at heart, and a crowd-pleaser wherever you go in our beautiful country,” he says.

He stresses that the boerewors must be juicy, not overcooked and dry. “Turn your wors just four times,” he advises.

Riffel adds that you shouldn’t prick holes in the boerewors casing, which is why a hinged braai grid works well when you’re cooking it over the coals.

Ordinary boerie rolls sound a bit ho-hum? To pimp them up, Jan Braai suggests ditching the rolls and serving your wors on fresh croissants with lashings of apricot chutney. That makes an incredible brunch dish, he says.

JUSTIN BONELLO'S SPICY CHICKEN WINGS

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

16 free-range chicken wings

2 cups of tomato sauce

4-5 cloves of garlic, crushed

4-5 hot chillies, finely chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

Method:

  1. Place the chicken wings in a ziplock bag. Mix the remaining ingredients together, add to the chicken wings and allow to marinade in the fridge for two hours.
  2. Cook the wings on a medium heat fire for approximately 15 minutes, basting often with the marinade, until they’re caramelised and cooked.
  3. Serve the wings garnished with fresh coriander, a grind of black pepper and a sprinkle of coarse salt.

BUDGET-FRIENDLY BRAAI RECIPES:

RECIPE: Sticky chicken wings with blue cheese dressing

This pocket-friendly dish feeds a crowd making it perfect for laid-back entertaining, says TV chef Justine Drake
Lifestyle
9 months ago

RECIPE: Beer-marinated braaied chicken thighs

You can make the delectable marinade for these chicken thighs with your favourite craft beer
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE: Benny Masekwameng's braaied chicken liver skewers

Chicken livers cooked on skewers don't dry out over the coals, says celebrity chef Benny Masekwameng. He suggests topping these budget-friendly ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

RECIPE: Boerewors koftas with minted hummus yoghurt

Boerie rolls go gourmet: we've given the classic boerewors roll a tasty Middle Eastern twist
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE: Mexican citrus & tequila steak (carne asada)

The beauty of carne asada is that braaied steak sliced thinly goes a long way. Traditionally served with guacamole and salsa, it’s a perfect party ...
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Coca-Cola is looking at dagga-infused drinks Food
  2. Don't blame the dagga: 5 scary AI predictions made by Elon Musk Lifestyle
  3. SA women's vaginas can talk. Here's what they've been saying on Twitter Lifestyle
  4. Legalising dagga means new freedoms, but Ts & Cs apply Lifestyle
  5. IN PICTURES | Celebs step out in style at the International Polo Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X