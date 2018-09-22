Meat-like seitan could be a game-changer for wannabe vegans
Chef and health-guru Matthew Ballenden tells us more about seitan, a wheat-based meat substitute that's gaining popularity, plus shares ideas of what to serve at a vegan braai
23 September 2018 - 00:00
Chef and health-guru Matthew Ballenden tells us more about seitan, a wheat-based meat substitute that's gaining popularity, plus shares ideas of what to serve at a vegan braai
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.