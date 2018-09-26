New Cape markets you totes need to check out this spring
The Secret Garden Market, Elgin Railway Market and Meerendal Farmers Market are all well worth a visit. Here's why
1. ELGIN RAILWAY MARKET
We’ve been hearing great things about the Elgin Railway Market which opened in June, including the unique architecture and the exciting way you can get there – by steam train.
Roger Orpen, who created the market, says, "It's great to tantalise visitors' senses with a new visual and architectural style long forgotten − the design was based on Art Deco and Art Nouveau."
In fact, it's been such a hit that they've made the decision to open the market not just on weekends, but on Wednesday nights for pizza too.
Besides pleasing your taste buds with a diverse range of nibbles and fire-roasted coffee, there’s also a great selection of clothing and crafts by local entrepreneurs. "We’re very proud that the market is contributing to over 70 new jobs in the area," comments Roger.
And if you don’t want to drive there? The Ceres Rail Company runs two trips to the market each month – every second Saturday.
The atmospheric steam train leaves at 8am from Cape Town and the train journey is three hours one way, with a three-hour stop earmarked for the market. It arrives back in the city at 5.30pm, a nine-and-a-half-hour experience in total.
2. THE SECRET GARDEN MARKET
There’s a secret market in town and trust us, you want to get inside its gates! The Secret Garden Market hibernated in winter, but will be open for a spring celebration on Saturday, September 29 at 122 Constantia Main Road. This exclusive pop-up event features 65 traders and offers only the best of Cape Town’s food, drink, fashion and home decor.
Life-long friends Daisy Dickinson and Emmah Wilson, came up with the idea for the market while lying on the lawn of Emmah’s family home. Drawing on Daisy’s experience running markets, they decided to share the beauty of the garden and give the city a new and unique experience for the whole family.
3. MEERENDAL FARMERS MARKET
The Meerendal Farmers Market in Durbanville was launched on September 1 and offers visitors a host of fun things to see, buy and do. Skip the malls and load up your bags with freshly grown fruit and veggies, meat, dairy, preserves, and home-made confectionery.
Pick up a plant or a piece of jewellery and then settle down for lunch. Will it be sushi? Spitbraai? Sausages? Whatever you choose, pair it with a glass of Meerendal wine, craft beer or a juice, and then enjoy yourself as your kids are entertained. The next market in the series will be held on October 28. Book tickets at Quicket.co.za
This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za