New Cape markets you totes need to check out this spring

1. ELGIN RAILWAY MARKET

We’ve been hearing great things about the Elgin Railway Market which opened in June, including the unique architecture and the exciting way you can get there – by steam train.

Roger Orpen, who created the market, says, "It's great to tantalise visitors' senses with a new visual and architectural style long forgotten − the design was based on Art Deco and Art Nouveau."

In fact, it's been such a hit that they've made the decision to open the market not just on weekends, but on Wednesday nights for pizza too.

Besides pleasing your taste buds with a diverse range of nibbles and fire-roasted coffee, there’s also a great selection of clothing and crafts by local entrepreneurs. "We’re very proud that the market is contributing to over 70 new jobs in the area," comments Roger.

And if you don’t want to drive there? The Ceres Rail Company runs two trips to the market each month – every second Saturday.