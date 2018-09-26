Food

New Cape markets you totes need to check out this spring

The Secret Garden Market, Elgin Railway Market and Meerendal Farmers Market are all well worth a visit. Here's why

27 September 2018 - 00:00 By Belinda Mountain
Pudding and Pie nibbles at The Elgin Railway Market.
Pudding and Pie nibbles at The Elgin Railway Market.
Image: Supplied

1. ELGIN RAILWAY MARKET

We’ve been hearing great things about the Elgin Railway Market which opened in June, including the unique architecture and the exciting way you can get there – by steam train.

Roger Orpen, who created the market, says, "It's great to tantalise visitors' senses with a new visual and architectural style long forgotten − the design was based on Art Deco and Art Nouveau."

In fact, it's been such a hit that they've made the decision to open the market not just on weekends, but on Wednesday nights for pizza too.

Besides pleasing your taste buds with a diverse range of nibbles and fire-roasted coffee, there’s also a great selection of clothing and crafts by local entrepreneurs. "We’re very proud that the market is contributing to over 70 new jobs in the area," comments Roger.

And if you don’t want to drive there? The Ceres Rail Company runs two trips to the market each month – every second Saturday. 

Visitors to the Elgin Railway Market travel by steam train to reach it.
Visitors to the Elgin Railway Market travel by steam train to reach it.
Image: Supplied

The atmospheric steam train leaves at 8am from Cape Town and the train journey is three hours one way, with a three-hour stop earmarked for the market. It arrives back in the city at 5.30pm, a nine-and-a-half-hour experience in total.

2. THE SECRET GARDEN MARKET

There’s a secret market in town and trust us, you want to get inside its gates! The Secret Garden Market hibernated in winter, but will be open for a spring celebration on Saturday, September 29 at 122 Constantia Main Road. This exclusive pop-up event features 65 traders and offers only the best of Cape Town’s food, drink, fashion and home decor.

Life-long friends Daisy Dickinson and Emmah Wilson, came up with the idea for the market while lying on the lawn of Emmah’s family home. Drawing on Daisy’s experience running markets, they decided to share the beauty of the garden and give the city a new and unique experience for the whole family.

3. MEERENDAL FARMERS MARKET

The Meerendal Farmers Market in Durbanville was launched on September 1 and offers visitors a host of fun things to see, buy and do. Skip the malls and load up your bags with freshly grown fruit and veggies, meat, dairy, preserves, and home-made confectionery.

Pick up a plant or a piece of jewellery and then settle down for lunch. Will it be sushi? Spitbraai? Sausages? Whatever you choose, pair it with a glass of Meerendal wine, craft beer or a juice, and then enjoy yourself as your kids are entertained. The next market in the series will be held on October 28. Book tickets at Quicket.co.za

This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

These are the best picnic spots in SA

Now that the countryside has gone that vivid green with the first flush of spring, it's time to pack a picnic basket, grab a blanket and enjoy a meal ...
Lifestyle
18 days ago

Counter culture at Pauline's, SA's first stand-up coffee bar

Cape Town's coffee renaissance continues with the advent of Pauline's in Sea Point, brought to you by Jon-Paul Bolus of Loading Bay fame
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Muizenberg's Live Bait reinvents itself as a casual seafood eatery

After a major revamp, this beachfront restaurant in the Cape is now more about fish and chips, or sundowners and sushi, than formal seafood dining
Lifestyle
28 days ago

Most read

  1. The ghost of Crown Mines: is the end nigh for Jozi's forgotten heritage site? Lifestyle
  2. Life lessons learned from geeking out at Comic Con Africa Lifestyle
  3. New 2018 Merc A-Class is significantly better than its predecessor Lifestyle
  4. How 'Top Billing' co-host Lorna Maseko spends her weekends Lifestyle
  5. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

UN General Assembly erupts in laughter at Donald Trump
Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
X