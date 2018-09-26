No fusion confusion: Tomo serves up authentic Far Eastern cuisines

The combination of two personalities with a shared ethos has created an appealing outpost of Far Eastern culture at Tomo in Loop Street, Cape Town.

Owner David Yan envisaged a restaurant where the best original dishes of several Eastern cuisines were celebrated. Determined to get the right balance in the interior design, he did most of it himself, down to painting walls and making the furniture. The light wood, carved screens and Chinese character art create a harmonious, comfortable space.

Himself from Manchuria, north-east China, David has worked together with Japanese head chef, Michael, to put together a menu that is versatile, authentic and wide-reaching, without a hint of fusion confusion.

"I believe in authentic food. Japanese food is all about freshness, I cannot compromise that," says Michael. He’s ­teaching a trainee-chef knife skills at the open sushi counter as he chats, with a meticulous eye for perfection, seasoned with humour.

Originally from Hokkaido Island, North Japan, where his father was a chef, he has 40 years cooking experience, many of those working in Cape Town, most recently at Willoughby’s.