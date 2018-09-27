Kitsch cocktails are fast becoming the coolest thing on trendy bar menus

While cocktails have definitely established themselves as the height of cool in Joburg thanks to the arrival of some truly chic cocktail spots – we’re looking at you, Sin + Tax – ordering a fruit and alcohol concoction wasn’t always the classic choice it is today.

Think back 10 years, and cocktails mainly consisted of syrupy, overly-sweet, alcho-juices ordered on all-inclusive beach holidays, but today every restaurant and bar is expected to have a selection of freshly-made delicious cocktails on their menu.

As the brand ambassador for Truman and Orange and an award-winning mixologist, AJ Snetler says this cocktail revolution has been driven by the bar industry reinventing itself.

“Nowadays, visiting a bar is an experience, and people order cocktails because there is so much choice. Handmade syrups, fresh juices, foam, spices – nothing is off limits and who wouldn’t want to taste a drink that has been made by a professional from the freshest ingredients and using premium spirits as the base?”

And he’s not wrong – even cringe-worthy cocktails from the 70s and 80s are finding a home in a great mixologist’s repertoire, creating an undeniable kitsch-cocktail revolution.