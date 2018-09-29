RECIPE: Prawn rice paper spring rolls
These rice paper rolls are beautiful and delicious; they're suitable for finger-food parties or as a starter
30 September 2018 - 00:00
These rice paper rolls are beautiful and delicious; they're suitable for finger-food parties or as a starter
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.