International Coffee Day: what goes into making a great cup of Joe?

October 1 is International Coffee Day, when coffee associations, experts and connoisseurs around the world honour the men and women who work with the humble coffee bean – whether it’s farming it, roasting or brewing it.

We spoke to three local coffee experts about their coffee love affair.

WHAT'S THE SECRET TO MAKING GOOD COFFEE?

Chad Goddard, co-owner, Father Coffee: A sincere desire to make good coffee. The best baristas tend to care about what they’re making, as do the best roasters, green buyers, mills, and farmers. This comes from an understanding that coffee is more than a flavour: it’s a vehicle for flavour. With the right care or desire, a coffee bean can be manipulated to deliver an experience that makes you notice the coffee you’re drinking, and that’s a rewarding result for all.

Cuth Bland, Q-Arabica grader, Bean There: For me, the secret is using a scale, no matter what the brewing method. This isn’t about being a stickler for the rules, but rather about knowing when and why you’re breaking them.

Alain Rosa, co-owner, Doubleshot: It starts at farm level, with the right growing environment, varietals, picking and processing practices. Next, the roaster needs to get the green crops fresh and be skilful enough to roast them in the manner that best suits those beans. Lastly, the barista needs to get these beans freshly roasted, and have decent equipment as well as the right skills for knowing how best to extract the coffee.

HOW SHOULD COFFEE BE SERVED?

Chad: It’s always worth trying every coffee in its simplest state, by cupping it. Otherwise, if I had to commit, I’d say a black filter is often the best way to figure out what’s really going on flavour-wise in most coffees.

Alain: Different beans suit different brewing methods and there are best practices for each method to make sure you hit the sweet spot. In the end, the best way to serve the coffee is however the customer wants it.

Cuth: Always with a smile, sometimes with chocolate.

HOW DO YOU SELECT THE BEANS YOU USE?

Chad: We try to offer a range of coffees that do different things – from those that are a great expression of classical expectations to very interesting lots that surprise and intrigue. The common thread across all the green coffees we select across the speciality sector, is quality.

Alain: We look for exciting coffees: speciality grade beans that come from fresh crops with interesting, intrinsic character traits.

Cuth: I look for something light to medium roasted. I check the roast date and I’ll always choose African coffee over any other origin if I can. The most important thing for me is to know where the coffee comes from, and that means I’m generally paying above the odds.