SA's Food Selfie Queen covers herself in edibles & captures it on Instagram

Search for Christy Strever on Instagram and you'll find some very interesting pictures of a woman covered in all kinds of food. From liquorice and guava headbands to vermicelli cake sprinkles worn as a bodysuit, there seems to be no limit to the self-titled Food Selfie Queen’s imagination.

Along with make-up and other props, this professional Joburg photographer takes creative pictures of herself covered in food. The results are artistic, but playful, photos of food like you have never seen it before.

She is not afraid to smear herself with milk or chocolate spread for her self-portraits. She uses honey to stick coarse salt on her face and is even willing to strip to her underwear in a restaurant bathroom to get the perfect shot.

Why, you might ask?

Well, according to Strever's Instagram account (@christystrever), she does it for fun. We caught up with the Food Selfie Queen to ask her more about her quirky project.

We read that your project was inspired by a picture of a woman with a pineapple on her head. Why did it resonate with you so much?

The woman in the picture just seemed to be having so much fun balancing a pineapple on her head at the beach. All you could see were her gorgeous eyes and the pineapple. I decided I just had to try that. I had no idea that it would lead to the food selfie portraits. After I took the pic and saw the reaction, I had an orange in my fridge, and thought, “Why not do it with an orange as well?” Then, well, the rest is history, as they say.