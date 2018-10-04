And the World's 50 Best Bars are ...

London watering hole Dandelyan has been crowned the best bar in the world, just days after its star mixologist announced plans to "burn" it down and resurrect the bar into something bigger and "weirder."

Some of the world's top mixologists gathered in London Wednesday night to hear where they placed on the influential World's 50 Best Bars ranking, an offshoot of the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards.

Overall, the list reveals a bias towards London: four of the top 10 bars are located in the British capital, with the posh, botany-themed bar Dandelyan at the Mondrian Hotel leading the charts.

Rounding out the top three spots is the American Bar at The Savoy in London and the Manhattan bar at the Regent hotel in Singapore.

Sadly no African bars feature on the list.