Food

Four of the world's top 300 chefs are right here in Mzansi

04 October 2018 - 11:11 By Zola Zingithwa
Chantel Dartnall beat out celebrity chefs like Heston Blumenthal and Peter Gilmore in the 2018 ranking of the world's top 300 chefs.
Chantel Dartnall beat out celebrity chefs like Heston Blumenthal and Peter Gilmore in the 2018 ranking of the world's top 300 chefs.
Image: Supplied

A trio of South Africans, and a Frenchman who has made Mzansi his culinary home, have been named among the top 300 chefs in the world at the 2018 Best Chef Awards in Milan, Italy.

These prestigious awards rank chefs based on their talent, experience and potential. The focus is on the chef as a person, including their personality, and not necessarily the restaurant they work in.

Spain's Joan Roca of El Celler De Can Roca was named the world's number one chef for the second year in row, with other European chefs largely dominating the top 10.

When it comes to the South African contingent, Chantel Dartnall of Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient in Pretoria led the pack ranking at number 79.

She was followed by Peter Tempelhoff (#134) from The Greenhouse at the Cellars Hohenort Hotel in Cape Town, Frenchman Gregory Czarnecki (#223) from Restaurant at Waterkloof in Somerset West, and Michael Deg (#272) from Delaire Graff Restaurant in Stellenbosch.

It's official: this Gauteng hotel has the best wine list in the world

Pretoria's Orient Boutique Hotel and its famed in-house eatery, Restaurant Mosaic, just scooped up an array of accolades at the 2018 World's Best ...
Lifestyle
21 days ago

One critique of the Best Chef Awards is that there are only three women in the top 50, which is possibly why the organisers felt the need to include a separate Best Chef Lady award — a contentious issue on its own.

Dartnall took home this title in 2017 and, despite having dropped significantly from last year's ranking at number 32, she remains one of the top five female chefs in the world.

Issues aside, having four local chefs named among the world's 300 best is an honour that positions our country as a culinary destination that is worth exploring, and one that will hopefully continue to inspire excellence in Mzansi restaurant kitchens.

WORLD'S TOP 10 CHEFS ACCORDING TO THE BEST CHEF AWARDS 2018

  1. Joan Roca (Spain)
  2. René Redzepi (Denmark)
  3. David Muñoz (Spain)
  4. Björn Frantzén (Sweden)
  5. Jonnie Boer (The Netherlands)
  6. Niko Romito (Italy)
  7. Alex Atala (Brazil)
  8. Massimo Bottura (Italy)
  9. Yannick Alléno (France)
  10. Vladimir Mukhin (Russia)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Accolades keep rolling in for SA's gastronomic queen Chantel Dartnall

Recognition for chef Chantel Dartnall and the eatery she heads up in Elandsfontein, Pretoria — Restaurant Mosaic at the Orient — keeps growing both ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Would you pay R4k to eat at one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants?

The unbelievable food served at the World's 50 Best Restaurants will make your jaw drop, and so will the price of their tasting menus
Lifestyle
3 months ago

SA eatery makes triumphant return to World's 50 Best Restaurants list

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list is one of the most influential and prestigious culinary rankings around. So when the Academy behind these ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | School of the hunt: 10 lion cubs take on buffalo calf Travel
  2. Recognising the signs: A 37-year-old stroke survivor’s story Health & Sex
  3. Better skin, better sleep: 10 reasons to give up booze during OcSober Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Close encounter with Kruger lion: he wants to get in! Travel
  5. Everything we know so far about the soon-to-unboxed Huawei Mate 20 Lite Lifestyle

Latest Videos

A deeper look into dogfighting in SA
‘Not today’: Criminals run for the hills after failed smash-and-grab
X