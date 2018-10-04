Four of the world's top 300 chefs are right here in Mzansi

A trio of South Africans, and a Frenchman who has made Mzansi his culinary home, have been named among the top 300 chefs in the world at the 2018 Best Chef Awards in Milan, Italy.

These prestigious awards rank chefs based on their talent, experience and potential. The focus is on the chef as a person, including their personality, and not necessarily the restaurant they work in.

Spain's Joan Roca of El Celler De Can Roca was named the world's number one chef for the second year in row, with other European chefs largely dominating the top 10.

When it comes to the South African contingent, Chantel Dartnall of Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient in Pretoria led the pack ranking at number 79.

She was followed by Peter Tempelhoff (#134) from The Greenhouse at the Cellars Hohenort Hotel in Cape Town, Frenchman Gregory Czarnecki (#223) from Restaurant at Waterkloof in Somerset West, and Michael Deg (#272) from Delaire Graff Restaurant in Stellenbosch.