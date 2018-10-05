The Moveable Feast brings a hip Paris bistro vibe to Cape Town

Paris is a moveable feast according to Ernest Hemingway, and a slice of it has arrived in Cape Town.

Channelling the spirit of an old-school French bistro, The Moveable Feast on Kloof Nek Road, upstairs from Power and the Glory, combines those classic elements of red-velvet banquettes and marble-topped tables with hip faceted mirrors and eclectic flea market finds, a Kandinsky-inspired secret dining room, and a neon-lined bar with an open-topped piano upstairs.

With careers in the French music industry followed by opening successful Japanese eateries back in Paris, owners Vincent John Soimaud and Raphael Wallon are creating a welcoming space that looks set to become a favourite local hang-out.

“Here we’re trying to keep the simplicity of the traditional Paris bistro, the­ comforting aspects,” says Vincent John. It’s all about comfort food, everyday food you can meet friends over without having to wait for a special occasion. Think steak frites, moules, and beef tartare.