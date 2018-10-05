Would you pay R384 for a cappuccino made with real gold?

You could call it the ultimate money shot: Dubai's luxury Burj Al Arab hotel has created an extravagant cappuccino made with 24-carat gold for its well-heeled guests and snap-happy Instagrammers.

The hotel, famous for its sail-like silhouette across the Dubai skyline, is serving what it calls the "The Ultimate Gold Cappuccino" at its atrium café, the Sahn Eddar lounge.

Along with blending "a generous quantity" of 24-carat gold into the espresso, the drink is then topped with Italian gold flakes and embellished with the trademark sail-like design on the cappuccino foam.

The lavish coffee, which costs about R384 per cup, is paired with a chocolate marshmallow, also sprinkled with a shower of finely-milled gold flakes. It's all served on gilded china in keeping with the theme.