Food

Would you pay R384 for a cappuccino made with real gold?

05 October 2018 - 17:15 By AFP Relaxnews
The Ultimate Gold Cappuccino at the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.
The Ultimate Gold Cappuccino at the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.
Image: Burj Al Arab

You could call it the ultimate money shot: Dubai's luxury Burj Al Arab hotel has created an extravagant cappuccino made with 24-carat gold for its well-heeled guests and snap-happy Instagrammers.

The hotel, famous for its sail-like silhouette across the Dubai skyline, is serving what it calls the "The Ultimate Gold Cappuccino" at its atrium café, the Sahn Eddar lounge. 

Along with blending "a generous quantity" of 24-carat gold into the espresso, the drink is then topped with Italian gold flakes and embellished with the trademark sail-like design on the cappuccino foam. 

The lavish coffee, which costs about R384 per cup, is paired with a chocolate marshmallow, also sprinkled with a shower of finely-milled gold flakes. It's all served on gilded china in keeping with the theme. 

It's official: this Gauteng hotel has the best wine list in the world

Pretoria's Orient Boutique Hotel and its famed in-house eatery, Restaurant Mosaic, just scooped up an array of accolades at the 2018 World's Best ...
Lifestyle
23 days ago

Would you pay R4k to eat at one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants?

The unbelievable food served at the World's 50 Best Restaurants will make your jaw drop, and so will the price of their tasting menus
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | School of the hunt: 10 lion cubs take on buffalo calf Travel
  2. Recognising the signs: A 37-year-old stroke survivor’s story Health & Sex
  3. 5 epic things to do in Graskop Travel
  4. If the fashion cops zero in, a stylist is a must, say SA celebs Fashion & Beauty
  5. 7 must-watch South African movies and series to stream tonight Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X