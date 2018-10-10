Behold: the Joburg spot voted Africa's most beautifully-designed bar

Hooray for SA! Rockets Lolita's in Johannesburg was named the winner in the Middle East & Africa Bar category of the 2018 Restaurant and Bar Design Awards.

Now in its 10th instalment, these annual awards highlight the most striking, inspiring and innovative designs of food and beverage spaces. They're judged by a panel of 45 influential personalities in the design, hospitality and lifestyle industries.

Rockets Lolita's, a contemporary tapas and cocktail bar in Bryanston, was designed by Soda Custom. It's interiors features striking murals and an abundance of greenery courtesy of indoor vertical gardens.

Wesley Bremer, co-founder of Soda Custom, told Visi: “My favourite area is the Lolita’s island bar. It’s a very simple design: the front is old reclaimed railway sleepers in a steel I-beam structure with an aged brass bar top.”

Check out the interiors: