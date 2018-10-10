Food

Behold: the Joburg spot voted Africa's most beautifully-designed bar

11 October 2018 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
The island bar at Rockets Lolita's in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
The island bar at Rockets Lolita's in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
Image: Soda Custom/Facebook

Hooray for SA! Rockets Lolita's in Johannesburg was named the winner in the Middle East & Africa Bar category of the 2018 Restaurant and Bar Design Awards.

Now in its 10th instalment, these annual awards highlight the most striking, inspiring and innovative designs of food and beverage spaces. They're judged by a panel of 45 influential personalities in the design, hospitality and lifestyle industries.

Rockets Lolita's, a contemporary tapas and cocktail bar in Bryanston, was designed by Soda Custom. It's interiors features striking murals and an abundance of greenery courtesy of indoor vertical gardens.

Wesley Bremer, co-founder of Soda Custom, told Visi: “My favourite area is the Lolita’s island bar. It’s a very simple design: the front is old reclaimed railway sleepers in a steel I-beam structure with an aged brass bar top.”

Check out the interiors:

Posted by Soda Custom on Monday, August 7, 2017
Posted by Soda Custom on Monday, August 7, 2017
Posted by Soda Custom on Monday, August 7, 2017
Posted by Soda Custom on Monday, August 7, 2017
Posted by Soda Custom on Monday, August 7, 2017

WORLD'S BEST DESIGNED RESTAURANT AND BAR

Who were the overall winners at the 2018 Restaurant and Bar Design Awards?

The title of Best Overall Restaurant went to Sean Connolly, a posh Dubai brasserie designed to evoke the colours, movement and sounds of the sea

Designed by Alexander & Co, the 350-seat restaurant spans 2,000 square meters of the Dubai Opera's upper level and features a rooftop terrace with sweeping view of the towering Burj Khalifa. 

From a column of braided ropes, to the marble, pearlescent table-tops and tiled, fish-scale ceiling, the design makes elegant but subtle nods to its marine inspiration. 

Sean Connolly Restaurant, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, designed by Alexander & Co.
Sean Connolly Restaurant, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, designed by Alexander & Co.
Image: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards 2018

Meanwhile, Rosina at The Venetian resort and hotel in Las Vegas was named best overall bar for its Art Deco design.

Details like fringed, hanging light fixtures — nods to flapper girls — geometric prints, high-top tables and velvet chairs send guests back to the Roaring Twenties and into the world of Jay Gatsby. 

Likewise the tufted maroon velvet banquettes and rich color palette of black, pearl, gold, and burgundy. 

Rosina bar in Las Vegas, designed by Simeone Deary Design Group.
Rosina bar in Las Vegas, designed by Simeone Deary Design Group.
Image: Restaurant and Bar Design Awards 2018

One of the bar's standout features? A champagne call button that will send a bottle of bubbly to your table in moments. 

Rosina was designed by the Simeone Deary Design Group. 

Additional reporting by staff reporter.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SA eatery makes triumphant return to World's 50 Best Restaurants list

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list is one of the most influential and prestigious culinary rankings around. So when the Academy behind these ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Four of the world's top 300 chefs are right here in Mzansi

A trio of South Africans, and a Frenchman who has made Mzansi his culinary home, have been named among the top 300 chefs in the world at the 2018 ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

And the World's 50 Best Bars are ...

London watering hole Dandelyan has been crowned the best bar in the world, just days after its star mixologist announced plans to "burn" it down and ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah handpicks Limpopo comedienne Noko Moswete Lifestyle
  2. SA's poor drinking themselves to death - and cooldrinks are to blame Health & Sex
  3. Discovery of erectile dysfunction gene paves the way for new treatments Health & Sex
  4. Many things we previously thought about obesity are big fat lies Health & Sex
  5. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
X