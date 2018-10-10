Behold: the Joburg spot voted Africa's most beautifully-designed bar
Hooray for SA! Rockets Lolita's in Johannesburg was named the winner in the Middle East & Africa Bar category of the 2018 Restaurant and Bar Design Awards.
Now in its 10th instalment, these annual awards highlight the most striking, inspiring and innovative designs of food and beverage spaces. They're judged by a panel of 45 influential personalities in the design, hospitality and lifestyle industries.
Rockets Lolita's, a contemporary tapas and cocktail bar in Bryanston, was designed by Soda Custom. It's interiors features striking murals and an abundance of greenery courtesy of indoor vertical gardens.
Wesley Bremer, co-founder of Soda Custom, told Visi: “My favourite area is the Lolita’s island bar. It’s a very simple design: the front is old reclaimed railway sleepers in a steel I-beam structure with an aged brass bar top.”
Check out the interiors:
WORLD'S BEST DESIGNED RESTAURANT AND BAR
Who were the overall winners at the 2018 Restaurant and Bar Design Awards?
The title of Best Overall Restaurant went to Sean Connolly, a posh Dubai brasserie designed to evoke the colours, movement and sounds of the sea
Designed by Alexander & Co, the 350-seat restaurant spans 2,000 square meters of the Dubai Opera's upper level and features a rooftop terrace with sweeping view of the towering Burj Khalifa.
From a column of braided ropes, to the marble, pearlescent table-tops and tiled, fish-scale ceiling, the design makes elegant but subtle nods to its marine inspiration.
Meanwhile, Rosina at The Venetian resort and hotel in Las Vegas was named best overall bar for its Art Deco design.
Details like fringed, hanging light fixtures — nods to flapper girls — geometric prints, high-top tables and velvet chairs send guests back to the Roaring Twenties and into the world of Jay Gatsby.
Likewise the tufted maroon velvet banquettes and rich color palette of black, pearl, gold, and burgundy.
One of the bar's standout features? A champagne call button that will send a bottle of bubbly to your table in moments.
Rosina was designed by the Simeone Deary Design Group.
• Additional reporting by staff reporter.