Dagga drinks: the next big thing in the booze biz?

The world's major alcohol producers can no longer ignore the dagga phenomenon, as young consumers may increasingly swap beer and cocktails for joints and cannabis-infused drinks.

Some have decisively seized the moment. Constellation Brands, makers of Corona beer, has poured $4bn into the Canadian marijuana firm Canopy Growth.

The coming market is "potentially one of the most significant global growth opportunities of the next decade," said Constellation Chief Executive Robert Sands.

Diageo, the world's largest producer of spirits, including Smirnoff vodka and Johnny Walker whisky, is also in talks with Canadian marijuana producers, according to Bloomberg.

Following in Uruguay's footsteps, Canada on Wednesday will become the second country in the world to legalise recreational marijuana.