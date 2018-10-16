Is Elon Musk launching a Tesla-themed tequila?

After electric cars, space rockets, tunnel-boring technology and high-speed transportation systems, Elon Musk appears to be branching into booze.

Musk had Twitter tongues a-wagging, after posting a simple tweet that read "Teslaquila coming soon..." and linking to aCNBC articlerevealing that the entrepreneur had filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the name "Teslaquila."

That tweet was followed by a photo titled "Visual approximation" featuring a red bottle label with a banner that reads "Teslaquila" under the company's signature Tesla logo.