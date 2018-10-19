Food

#ChampagneDay: these are the top 10 bubblies of 2018

19 October 2018 - 09:39 By AFP Relaxnews
A new list ranks the best champagnes of 2018.
A new list ranks the best champagnes of 2018.
Image: iStock / Ti-ja

Celebrating #ChampagneDay with a bottle of bubbly? If you're going to splash out, might as well choose one of the best bottles on the market. And according to a new list, the best champagne of 2018 is the Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006. 

In the blind tasting organised by Fine Champagne magazine, members of the magazine's editorial board and guest experts swished, sipped and swirled to determine the best champagne-drinking experiences. 

"Stunningly concentrated and packed with succulent fruitiness, the wine already now shows a beautiful complexity of gunpowder, liquorice and oriental spices complementing the plush yet firm Pinot fruit," editors say of the winner. 

Know your bubbles: 10 facts about MCC, SA's answer to Champagne

Get to grips with South African bubbly and learn to distinguish between Methode Cap Classique (MCC), champagne and sparkling wine
Lifestyle
5 months ago

The competition was co-hosted with tastingbook.com, an online wine resource. 

These are the best champagnes for 2018: 

  1. Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006 
  2. Piper-Heidsieck Rare 2002 
  3. Dom Ruinart Rosé 2004 
  4. Dom Pérignon 2008 
  5. Louis Roederer Cristal 2009 
  6. Deutz Cuvée William Deutz 2006 
  7. Pol Roger Rosé 2008 
  8. Krug Grande Cuvée NV (162nd Edition)
  9. Charles Heidsieck Vintage Rosé 2006
  10. Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires 2004

Most read

  1. How internet porn is ruining your sex life - and what you can do about it Health & Sex
  2. Is apple cider vinegar good for you? Health & Sex
  3. VW's roomy Arteon is a fantastic all-rounder Lifestyle
  4. How holy water revealed the 'evil' under my grandfather's roof Lifestyle
  5. Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X