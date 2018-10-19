ChampagneDay: these are the top 10 bubblies of 2018

Celebrating #ChampagneDay with a bottle of bubbly? If you're going to splash out, might as well choose one of the best bottles on the market. And according to a new list, the best champagne of 2018 is the Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006.

In the blind tasting organised by Fine Champagne magazine, members of the magazine's editorial board and guest experts swished, sipped and swirled to determine the best champagne-drinking experiences.

"Stunningly concentrated and packed with succulent fruitiness, the wine already now shows a beautiful complexity of gunpowder, liquorice and oriental spices complementing the plush yet firm Pinot fruit," editors say of the winner.