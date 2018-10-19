Food

This 50-year-old Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky can be yours for R360k

19 October 2018 - 12:38 By AFP Relaxnews
John Walker Masters' Edition.
John Walker Masters' Edition.
Image: PRNewsFoto/Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker has released their first 50-year-old Scotch Whisky made from a blend of six whiskies all of which have been aged for a minimum of half a century. But as the saying goes, time is money, as each bottle will retail for USD $25,000 (about R360,000). 

Only 100 bottles of the John Walker Masters' Edition are being released, presented in individually numbered, double-cased black crystal Baccarat decanters that come packaged in an elegant, wooden box designed by cabinet maker to The Queen, N.E.J. Stevenson. 

We've found whisky heaven: it's in Joburg

With around 1,040 whiskies currently on their shelves, there must be few places on earth that look more like heaven to a whisky lover than The ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

The triple-matured Scotch whisky was made from some of the oldest available stocks within the Johnnie Walker family, including single malt whiskies from distilleries which have long closed their doors.   

Finished in small batches in a marrying cask made of 100-year-old oak staves, the flavours of the Scotch whisky are said to reveal themselves slowly on the palate. 

"Each drop of this whisky has been hand-selected from some of the most valuable and precious casks of malt and grain whiskies to be found in our reserves," said Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge in a statement. 

Tasting notes describe blackcurrants and citrus giving way to rich, creamy, dark chocolate and a long, gentle warming finish of menthol and smokiness. 

The limited-edition bottles will be made available in limited, selected markets. One bottle will be auctioned at Bonhams, Hong Kong next year.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Maps, Pravin & Gigaba walk into a bar. Here's what whiskey we'd pour them

We've prescribed the perfect sips for various public figures
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Monsters & big shots: a whisky tour in Scotland

Stephen Haw encounters the Loch Ness monster, Macbeth's witches and Macallan's mythical whiskies on a visit to Speyside, Scotland
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. How internet porn is ruining your sex life - and what you can do about it Health & Sex
  2. Is apple cider vinegar good for you? Health & Sex
  3. VW's roomy Arteon is a fantastic all-rounder Lifestyle
  4. How holy water revealed the 'evil' under my grandfather's roof Lifestyle
  5. Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ouma Lilly takes a spin in her grandson's new wheels.
Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
X