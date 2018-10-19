This 50-year-old Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky can be yours for R360k

The triple-matured Scotch whisky was made from some of the oldest available stocks within the Johnnie Walker family, including single malt whiskies from distilleries which have long closed their doors.

Finished in small batches in a marrying cask made of 100-year-old oak staves, the flavours of the Scotch whisky are said to reveal themselves slowly on the palate.

"Each drop of this whisky has been hand-selected from some of the most valuable and precious casks of malt and grain whiskies to be found in our reserves," said Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge in a statement.

Tasting notes describe blackcurrants and citrus giving way to rich, creamy, dark chocolate and a long, gentle warming finish of menthol and smokiness.

The limited-edition bottles will be made available in limited, selected markets. One bottle will be auctioned at Bonhams, Hong Kong next year.