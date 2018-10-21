JPN: Cape Town's first Japanese concept shop for cooks
21 October 2018 - 00:00
Japan has global allure as a rich culture with enviable design and craftsmanship that goes into making even the smallest things.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.