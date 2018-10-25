World Pasta Day: 7 fun facts about pasta

1. PASTA ISN’T ORIGINALLY FROM ITALY – OR IS IT?

Italy and pasta are synonymous, so it might come as a surprise to discover the Italians might not have invented it. According to Food Network Canada, the Chinese have been eating noodles since as early as 5000BC.

Many people credit the famed Italian explorer Marco Polo for having brought pasta to Italy from China in the 13th century. However, the International Pasta Organisation reckons this is a myth based on the plot of a popular movie from the 1930s. They say pasta dates to Italy’s ancient Etruscan civilisations and Sicilians had been making it for over two centuries before Polo returned from his travels to the Far East.

2. THERE ARE OVER 600 PASTA SHAPES

That’s according to America’s National Pasta Association. Here are some shapes you probably didn’t know existed: gigli (resembles a bell-shaped flower), rotelle (wagon wheels), mafaldine (ribbon-shaped) and anelli (thin circles).