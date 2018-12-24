Milk & cookies won't cut it for the health-concious Santa

It’s the night before Christmas and all through the house … but when the man in the red suit finally makes his appearance, complete with his bag of goodies, and still has millions of stops to make – what food to leave to give him the energy he needs to stay merry on his way?

In an increasingly food and health-conscious world are the old milk and cookies, mince pie and eggnog option still good enough or should we be thinking about some new options for Santa, to cater to his new-found consciousness of what he’s putting in that already overloaded body of his?

Here are some suggestions for alternatives that won’t leave the jolly present-postman feeling tired and bloated after his last delivery has been made.

KALE AND MORE KALE

A superfood for a superdude. Kale is the latest craze among healthy eaters – it’s high in nutrients, antioxidants and vitamin C and aids in lowering cholesterol. Also, they sell it at Woolies so it must be good for you, right?