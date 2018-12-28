Wine ratings: are those golden stickers all they’re cracked up to be?

The wine industry was atwitter earlier this year when UK-based critic Tim Atkin awarded a perfect 100-point score to a South African wine for the first time. The wine in question was the 2015 vintage of Kanonkop’s Paul Sauer.

Originally sold at the cellar door for R595, today – if you can find a bottle – some retailers are offering the same bottle for nearly three times that.

Such is the power of wine ratings. But are those stars and points embossed on golden stickers all they’re cracked up to be?

“The problem with the 100-point system is that each scorer has a different idea of what constitutes a good score on that scale,” says Roland Peens, director of online wine retailer winecellar.co.za, and a respected local wine judge.

For instance, while Tim Atkin gave the 2015 Paul Sauer a perfect score, Christian Eedes of winemag.co.za rated it just 94 points.