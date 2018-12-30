Willing to splash out R4.5k for New Year's Eve dinner? We know a place
30 December 2018 - 00:00
A night under the big top, an extravagant safari-themed cocktail party, the Roaring Twenties relived and decadent feasts of foie gras, oysters, truffles, caviar and French Champagne are some of the ways South Africans will usher in 2019.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.