Pop some sensational local bubbly this New Year's Eve

Unlike most bottle-fermented wines, this accessible sparkling wine is produced from sauvignon blanc, and though it’s made using the traditional Méthode Champenoise of a second fermentation in the bottle, because it spends less time on the lees (the dead yeast cells left behind after fermentation), it’s fresh, dry and lively on the palate. Great value too.

HAUTE CABRIÈRE BELLE ROSE

Price: R135 ex cellar

Achim von Arnim is one of the pioneers of Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) in South Africa, and today his son Takuan continues the family legacy of crafting superb sparkling wines from their cellar on the mountain slopes above Franschhoek.

This MCC is made from 100% pinot noir, delivering a beautiful pink blush to the wine, and a palate brimming with cherry and strawberry notes. A perfect match with summer seafoods.