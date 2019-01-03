We Are Food: Joburgers can now get KZN's fave home-cooked frozen meals

In 2013, mother-and-daughter duo Didee and Jane Weare started We Are Food, selling frozen home-cooked meals from their garage in Umhlanga Rocks. As demand for their convenient but healthy food grew, the Weares’ modest home industry quickly outgrew their home chest freezers.

Today, Jane and her sister Amy are partners, with Didee heavily involved in retail, training and customer relations. They operate out of an industrial kitchen in Durban, with a home delivery service and several stores around KwaZulu-Natal.

We spoke to Jane about their first Jozi store on Parkhurst’s 4th Avenue.

How did you decide on Parkhurst as your location?

We’ve partnered with old friends – siblings Marc Burnton and Leigh Louw – who live in the area. We believe strongly in partnering with likeminded individuals who have a passion for the business we have built, a love for good food and an even greater desire for outstanding customer service. We want owner-run stores, as we truly believe this is the answer to giving hands-on personalised service that matches our own standards.

Tell us more about the trend of people wanting “real” home-cooked food that’s convenient to prepare?

Our customers vary from single, young professionals, to busy parents, retirees and even great cooks looking for a little relief from the kitchen! Our customers either can’t cook, or they’re lacking in time, knowledge or the right equipment.