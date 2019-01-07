Why don't more people snap at the chance to eat crocodile?

When you consider the scale of the world's hunger problems, and that meat is becoming increasingly expensive, it's a shame that crocodile, an affordable, lean protein, fails to make it on to menus. Even more so when you learn that crocodile meat is considered a waste product of the leather industry.

Just because it's a waste product, doesn't mean you can’t eat it. "The leather produced by crocodile farms is mostly exported to be used by high-end luxury brands, who have extremely strict hygiene and quality guidelines. So, luckily, this leads to very clean, healthy meat," says Nerike Uys, who researched the feasibility of crocodile as a meat alternative as part of her degree in food management at Pretoria University.

If croc is safe to eat, why don't more people snap at the chance to do so? It’s the concept of a crocodile being a carnivore that attacks animals and humans that puts people off eating the meat, says Uys.

Get over your squeamishness and you'll discover that crocodile is a versatile ingredient. Uys tells us more and shares inspiring recipes.

What does crocodile meat taste like?

It's low in fat and sodium; it has a fairly bland flavour, which means it carries other flavours well.

Where can you buy it?

There are no abattoirs or producers that focus on crocodile meat. It is available at most crocodile farms that either produce crocodile leather or market the farms as a tourist attraction. These farms sell crocodile in the form of fillets, kebabs, steaks, patties and more.

What are the best cuts?

The easiest cut to work with is the tail-eye fillet. Crocodile farmers say the jowls are very tender and that the claws are very close to chicken wings.