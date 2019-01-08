RECIPE | Fruit & nut health bars
A sneakily delicious way to keep your kids healthy, and they’re fun to make too
08 January 2019 - 16:18
Makes: about 20
Ingredients:
250ml (1 cup) pitted dates
30ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted
60ml (¼ cup) runny honey or golden syrup
375ml (1½ cups) raw oats
250ml (1 cup) pecan nuts, coarsely chopped
125ml (½ cup) unsalted macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped
60ml (¼ cup) dried apricots, chopped
60ml (¼ cup) dried cranberries or raisins
60ml (¼ cup) oat bran
15ml (1 tbsp) sunflower seeds
15ml (1 tbsp) sesame seeds
2.5ml (½ tsp) salt
2.5ml (½ tsp) ground cinnamon
Method:
- Place the dates in a small saucepan and add the butter plus just enough water to cover the dates. Bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat and purée in a food processor till smooth.
- Add the honey or syrup and mix well.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the oats, nuts, fruit, bran, seeds, salt and cinnamon and mix well.
- Add the date purée to the nut mixture and bring together to form a dough.
- Press the dough into a greased or sprayed 20cm-square baking pan and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for about 20-25 minutes.
- Allow to cool in pan for 5 minutes before cutting into bars.
- Remove and cool on a wire rack before serving.