RECIPE | Fruit & nut health bars

A sneakily delicious way to keep your kids healthy, and they’re fun to make too

08 January 2019 - 16:18 By Hilary Biller
Health bars.
Health bars.
Image: Supplied

Makes: about 20

Ingredients:

250ml (1 cup) pitted dates

30ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted

60ml (¼ cup) runny honey or golden syrup

375ml (1½ cups) raw oats

250ml (1 cup) pecan nuts, coarsely chopped

125ml (½ cup) unsalted macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped

60ml (¼ cup) dried apricots, chopped

60ml (¼ cup) dried cranberries or raisins

60ml (¼ cup) oat bran

15ml (1 tbsp) sunflower seeds

15ml (1 tbsp) sesame seeds

2.5ml (½ tsp) salt

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground cinnamon

Method:

  1. Place the dates in a small saucepan and add the butter plus just enough water to cover the dates. Bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat and purée in a food processor till smooth.
  2. Add the honey or syrup and mix well.
  3. In a mixing bowl, combine the oats, nuts, fruit, bran, seeds, salt and cinnamon and mix well.
  4. Add the date purée to the nut mixture and bring together to form a dough.
  5. Press the dough into a greased or sprayed 20cm-square baking pan and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for about 20-25 minutes.
  6. Allow to cool in pan for 5 minutes before cutting into bars.
  7. Remove and cool on a wire rack before serving.

