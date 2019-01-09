Food

8 simple recipes for child-friendly lunchbox snacks

Send your kids back to school with a smile by filling their lunchboxes with some of these scrumptious savoury and sweet treats

09 January 2019 - 12:06 By staff reporter

RECIPE | Coconut chicken strips with mango sauce

Delicious served hot or at room temperature, these crunchy chicken strips make a great family-friendly dinner and any leftovers can be popped in your ...
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

RECIPE | Salami pizza pinwheel pops

No knead to make your own dough; these tasty pizzas are made with store-bought puff pastry 
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

RECIPE | Lunchbox wraps

A duo of kid-friendly wraps: peanut butter, bacon and honey, and chicken and coleslaw
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

RECIPE | Potato & cheese sailboats

Which child wouldn't be delighted to find one of these whimsical savoury snacks in their lunchbox?
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

RECIPE | Crustless baby marrow mini quiches

Serve these cheesy low-carb quiches for brunch, as a canape at a cocktail party or pop some into your lunchbox
Lifestyle
3 years ago

RECIPE | Fruit & nut health bars

A sneakily delicious way to keep your kids healthy, and they’re fun to make too
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

RECIPE | Yummy cupcakes with hidden fruit & veg

From beetroot and baby marrow to raisins and nuts, these kid-friendly sweet treats are made with all sorts of good-for-you ingredients
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Easy peasy muffins: 7 delicious flavours, 1 basic recipe

Carrot and apple, blueberry, pecan and cinnamon and more!
Lifestyle
4 years ago

