8 simple recipes for child-friendly lunchbox snacks
Send your kids back to school with a smile by filling their lunchboxes with some of these scrumptious savoury and sweet treats
09 January 2019 - 12:06
By staff reporter
RECIPE | Coconut chicken strips with mango sauce
Delicious served hot or at room temperature, these crunchy chicken strips make a great family-friendly dinner and any leftovers can be popped in your ...
Lifestyle
1 hour ago
RECIPE | Salami pizza pinwheel pops
No knead to make your own dough; these tasty pizzas are made with store-bought puff pastry
Lifestyle
2 hours ago
RECIPE | Lunchbox wraps
A duo of kid-friendly wraps: peanut butter, bacon and honey, and chicken and coleslaw
Lifestyle
2 hours ago
RECIPE | Potato & cheese sailboats
Which child wouldn't be delighted to find one of these whimsical savoury snacks in their lunchbox?
Lifestyle
2 hours ago
RECIPE | Crustless baby marrow mini quiches
Serve these cheesy low-carb quiches for brunch, as a canape at a cocktail party or pop some into your lunchbox
Lifestyle
3 years ago
RECIPE | Fruit & nut health bars
A sneakily delicious way to keep your kids healthy, and they’re fun to make too
Lifestyle
20 hours ago
RECIPE | Yummy cupcakes with hidden fruit & veg
From beetroot and baby marrow to raisins and nuts, these kid-friendly sweet treats are made with all sorts of good-for-you ingredients
Lifestyle
1 year ago
Easy peasy muffins: 7 delicious flavours, 1 basic recipe
Carrot and apple, blueberry, pecan and cinnamon and more!
Lifestyle
4 years ago
