RECIPE | Coconut chicken strips with mango sauce
Delicious served hot or at room temperature, these crunchy chicken strips make a great family-friendly dinner and any leftovers can be popped in your children's lunchboxes the next day
09 January 2019 - 10:52
Serves: 6 - 8
For the coconut chicken:
12 chicken breast fillets
500ml (2 cups) orange juice
280g (2 cups) cake flour
4 cloves garlic, crushed
10ml (2 tsp) mixed dried herbs
4 eggs
30ml (2 tbsp) water
200g (2 cups) desiccated coconut, toasted
Vegetable oil for frying
Fresh mango sauce:
2 ripe mangoes, peeled and sliced
2 spring onions, chopped
Pinch of red chilli flakes (optional)
15ml (1 tbsp) white wine vinegar or fresh lime juice
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
Salt and pepper
Method:
- Slice each chicken breast into 6 strips. Marinade the strips in orange juice and refrigerate for an hour.
- Season the flour with the garlic and dried herbs.
- Whisk the eggs well with a little water.
- Lay out three containers — one each for the flour mixture, egg wash and coconut.
- Remove the chicken strips from the marinade. Dip each strip first in flour, then egg wash and finally roll it in the coconut.
- Arrange in single layers on a baking sheet and refrigerate for an hour.
- Deep-fry the chicken strips until golden brown and drain on paper towel.
- For the mango sauce, blitz all the ingredients in a food processor. Adjust seasoning by adding a little more sugar if too sour, or a squeeze of lime if the sauce is too sweet. Sprinkle with extra chilli flakes (if desired) and serve with the coconut chicken strips.