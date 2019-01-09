Food

RECIPE | Coconut chicken strips with mango sauce

Delicious served hot or at room temperature, these crunchy chicken strips make a great family-friendly dinner and any leftovers can be popped in your children's lunchboxes the next day

09 January 2019 - 10:52 By Mari-Louis guy and Callie Maritz
Coconut chicken strips with mango sauce.
Image: Melody Deas

Serves: 6 - 8

For the coconut chicken:

12 chicken breast fillets

500ml (2 cups) orange juice

280g (2 cups) cake flour

4 cloves garlic, crushed

10ml (2 tsp) mixed dried herbs

4 eggs

30ml (2 tbsp) water

200g (2 cups) desiccated coconut, toasted

Vegetable oil for frying

Fresh mango sauce:

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and sliced

2 spring onions, chopped

Pinch of red chilli flakes (optional)

15ml (1 tbsp) white wine vinegar or fresh lime juice

5ml (1 tsp) sugar

Salt and pepper

Method:

  1. Slice each chicken breast into 6 strips. Marinade the strips in orange juice and refrigerate for an hour.
  2. Season the flour with the garlic and dried herbs.
  3. Whisk the eggs well with a little water.
  4. Lay out three containers — one each for the flour mixture, egg wash and coconut.
  5. Remove the chicken strips from the marinade. Dip each strip first in flour, then egg wash and finally roll it in the coconut.
  6. Arrange in single layers on a baking sheet and refrigerate for an hour.
  7. Deep-fry the chicken strips until golden brown and drain on paper towel.
  8. For the mango sauce, blitz all the ingredients in a food processor. Adjust seasoning by adding a little more sugar if too sour, or a squeeze of lime if the sauce is too sweet. Sprinkle with extra chilli flakes (if desired) and serve with the coconut chicken strips.

