RECIPE | Lunchbox wraps

A duo of kid-friendly wraps: peanut butter, bacon and honey, and chicken and coleslaw

09 January 2019 - 10:22 By Hilary Biller
Peanut butter, honey and bacon wrap and chicken and coleslaw wrap.
PEANUT BUTTER, BACON AND HONEY WRAP

Makes: 1

Ingredients: 

1 snack tortilla

Peanut butter

Honey

2-3 strips crisp cooked bacon

Vegetable sticks

Method:

  1. Spread the tortilla with peanut butter and honey.
  2. Top with the bacon (or replace with banana slices) and some vegetable sticks.
  3. Roll up and secure with brown paper and string.

CHICKEN AND COLESLAW WRAP

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

Ready-cut coleslaw

Mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

1 snack tortilla

Grilled chicken slices

Lettuce

Vegetable sticks

Method:

  1. Mix the ready-cut coleslaw with mayonnaise and season to taste.
  2. Spread the tortilla with a large spoonful of the coleslaw. Add grilled chicken slices, lettuce and vegetable sticks.
  3. Roll up and secure with brown paper and string.

Cook's tip: Replace the wraps with bread by flattening the slices with a rolling pin for easy rolling.

This recipe originally appeared in a Checkers Back To School promotion in the Sunday Times.

