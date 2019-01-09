RECIPE | Lunchbox wraps
A duo of kid-friendly wraps: peanut butter, bacon and honey, and chicken and coleslaw
09 January 2019 - 10:22
PEANUT BUTTER, BACON AND HONEY WRAP
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
1 snack tortilla
Peanut butter
Honey
2-3 strips crisp cooked bacon
Vegetable sticks
Method:
- Spread the tortilla with peanut butter and honey.
- Top with the bacon (or replace with banana slices) and some vegetable sticks.
- Roll up and secure with brown paper and string.
CHICKEN AND COLESLAW WRAP
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
Ready-cut coleslaw
Mayonnaise
Salt and pepper
1 snack tortilla
Grilled chicken slices
Lettuce
Vegetable sticks
Method:
- Mix the ready-cut coleslaw with mayonnaise and season to taste.
- Spread the tortilla with a large spoonful of the coleslaw. Add grilled chicken slices, lettuce and vegetable sticks.
- Roll up and secure with brown paper and string.
Cook's tip: Replace the wraps with bread by flattening the slices with a rolling pin for easy rolling.
• This recipe originally appeared in a Checkers Back To School promotion in the Sunday Times.