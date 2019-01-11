It's just flavoured vodka: 9 things you didn't know about gin

1. THE PHILIPPINES DRINK THE MOST GIN IN THE WORLD

Global sales of the spirit rack up nearly 60-million cases a year, and almost half of this is consumed in the Philippines. The country drinks more than 22-million cases of Ginebra San Miguel, and while this gin accounts for 43% of the gin market, most people outside the Philippines have never heard of it.

2. GIN HAS MEDICINAL PROPERTIES

Gin has been used for medicinal purposes since the Middle Ages. The juniper berries in it were used as a topical antiseptic and to cure lung congestion.

The berries also contain flavonoids that are said to prevent heart disease, fight infection and improve blood circulation.