Salsify at the Roundhouse: another winner from chef Luke Dale-Roberts?

Salsify has brought a young and vibrant new energy to Cape Town's historic landmark, the Roundhouse. Tradition and history are interpreted with an irreverent but affectionate graffiti art twist, re-invigorating the old building and its stories, the creaky wood floors and wide windows looking out over Camps Bay, with humour and flair.

The restaurant is the newest addition to the Luke Dale-Roberts family, with chef Ryan Cole fresh from the Test Kitchen, at its helm.

“We’re not putting ourselves into a box, using a label. We’re celebrating seasons, we’re celebrating Cape Town, the space, the view … that’s us,” says Ryan.

So the nasturtiums you see driving over Kloof Nek provide the poor man’s capers for the lamb tartare, num-num fruit plays a supporting role on a succulent assiette of pork, a salad of wild fennel, agretti, pea shoots and crunchy soutslaai anchors the linefish, so that it could be from nowhere but Cape Town.

“We’re going for the understudy of the micro-seasons, the understudy being what’s around in the biome, our surroundings, to give the Roundhouse its sense of place.”