THIS is the diet that'll save the Earth from over population, say experts

Coming to dining tables everywhere by 2050: porridge for breakfast, rice for lunch, a dinner of lentils and vegetables, and a single hamburger every few weeks, as a treat.

Here is a rundown of the daily meal plan that dozens of health and environment experts are urging the world to adopt in order to sustain a global population of 10 billion by mid-century, while reining in climate change and preventing millions of premature deaths each year.

MEAT IS (ALMOST OUT)

The team behind a landmark food study published Thursday in The Lancet say intake of some foods such as meat and sugar needs to fall by half by 2050 to reduce the global burden posed by the three billion people on Earth who are either over- or under-fed.

While richer nations must drastically slash their meat consumption, regions such as South Asia currently experience a dearth of kilojoules and protein from a lack of red meat.

Livestock farming is catastrophic for the environment, producing up to 18% of global greenhouse gases and contributing to deforestation and water shortages.

Under the new regimen, adults would be limited to 14g of red meat a day — equivalent to half a rasher of bacon — and get no more than 126kJ from it.