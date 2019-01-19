You'll soon be able to buy wine from La Boqueria online

These days, La Boqueria is as well known for its tapas as it is for its unusual wine selection. Featuring around 90 bottles, its wine list changes around three to four times a year, with wines by the glass changing almost every week.

They emphasise producers who focus on organic and biodiverse farming, as well as natural wines. This means that their selection is so niche you’d struggle to find a lot of them in normal bottle stores – to solve this, you’ll soon be able to buy the wines directly from them online.

La Boqueria’s sommelier Jaco Smit tells us more.

Tell us about the unusual arrangement of your wine list?

Most restaurants in South Africa group their wine by variety. But a single wine variety can have many different styles – so you can have a chardonnay from a cool climate that’s very refreshing and clean, or one that’s from a warmer climate that’s very dense and full bodied.

So, we rather structure our wine list by style and flavour, for example, our “Quench” wines are very South African – summery, fruit-forward wines – while our “Nourish” wines are more generous, full-bodied white wines with lots of flavour.

Why do you change your wine list so often?

Organic and biodynamic wine farming means that the yields are much lower. With fewer bottles being produced, we need to replace them regularly. We like to keep unusual varieties that don’t completely freak our customers out, but that encourage them to try something new.