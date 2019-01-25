SA chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen holds on to Michelin star

Food

25 January 2019 - 13:50 By Staff reporter
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, the first South African chef to be awarded a Michelin star. (File photo.)
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

The Michelin Guide France 2019 comes out today and we know one South African chef who'll be eager to get his hands on a copy: Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen.

That's because JAN, his eatery in Nice, France, will be included in this prestigious annual restaurant guide for the fourth consecutive year.

The celebrity chef broke the good news on Instagram this week, saying: "Tonight I salute my team for supporting me in making sure everything we do is LEKKER! Proud to obtain our Michelin star for the 4th year in France."

JAN was initially included in the guide in 2016, earning Van der Westhuizen the honour of being South Africa's first Michelin-star chef.

But it's one thing to be awarded a coveted star and another to keep it. Each year, the guide's anonymous inspectors arrive unannounced at restaurants to evaluate them. The restaurants have to maintain very high standards to retain their stars.

So Van der Westhuizen maintaining his Michelin rating for yet another year is a "lekker" accomplishment indeed.

