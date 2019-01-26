Register
Sign In
News
Investigations
Opinion & Analysis
Sport
Business
Books
News
Non-Fiction
Fiction
Publishers
Lifestyle
Food
Health & Sex
Fashion & Beauty
The Edit
Home & Gardening
Travel
Puzzles
E-Edition
Times Select
Mobile version
Food
Pre-heat your oven: 5 sweet treats to bake this weekend
Go on, spoil yourself! Try our recipes for delicious cakes, bars and whoopie pies
26 January 2019 - 00:00
By staff reporter
RECIPE | Frozen peanut butter rocky road bars
TV chef Justine Drake shows you how to turn a packet of cake mix into a cool dessert
Lifestyle
1 year ago
RECIPE | Whoopie pies
Hailing from the states, these sweet treats are like mini cake sandwiches
Lifestyle
8 months ago
RECIPE | Caramelised plum upside-down cake
Plums are an unreliable fruit - they can be quite sour when raw. This recipe brings out the best in them
Lifestyle
3 months ago
RECIPE | Chocolate mayonnaise cake
Don't knock it until you've tried it! You won't taste the mayo in this dark chocolate cake, but it keeps it deliciously moist
Lifestyle
8 months ago
RECIPE | Peaches & cream cheese bars
A sweet treat that's sure to go down well with fans of cheesecake
Lifestyle
3 years ago
Most read
LOL! Mzansi breaks out the memes for Agrizzi’s testimony
Lifestyle
Here's how you can get 13 days off in April and May by taking just 6 days leave
Lifestyle
TRAVEL PODCAST | Cruises aren't always plain sailing for the ship's crew
Travel
Pay half-price for your partner’s cruise fare if you book before Jan 31
Travel
Two of Africa's top hotels are right here in SA, say TripAdvisor users
Travel
Latest Videos
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’, Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X