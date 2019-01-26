Food

Pre-heat your oven: 5 sweet treats to bake this weekend

Go on, spoil yourself! Try our recipes for delicious cakes, bars and whoopie pies

26 January 2019 - 00:00 By staff reporter

RECIPE | Frozen peanut butter rocky road bars

TV chef Justine Drake shows you how to turn a packet of cake mix into a cool dessert
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Whoopie pies

Hailing from the states, these sweet treats are like mini cake sandwiches
Lifestyle
8 months ago

RECIPE | Caramelised plum upside-down cake

Plums are an unreliable fruit - they can be quite sour when raw. This recipe brings out the best in them
Lifestyle
3 months ago

RECIPE | Chocolate mayonnaise cake

Don't knock it until you've tried it! You won't taste the mayo in this dark chocolate cake, but it keeps it deliciously moist
Lifestyle
8 months ago

RECIPE | Peaches & cream cheese bars

A sweet treat that's sure to go down well with fans of cheesecake
Lifestyle
3 years ago

