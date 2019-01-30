'Junk food' isn't just found at drive-throughs, but posh restaurants too

The resolution to decrease junk food consumption is an ongoing one for many of us. It’s almost impossible though, and that’s because virtually all the food we can get our hands on is pretty much the same as that which we consider junk. It just doesn’t come across that way.

Though a nutritionist might define junk-meals as those which are high-kilojoule, nutritionally deficient and processed. What actually gives something that label (or lets it off the hook), is all stuff that’s much more cultural, emotional and obscure.

This includes everything from the way branding makes us feel, to levels of poshness and status, whether it’s ‘fast’ (a major aspect), whether the food is from a big chain or a quirky stand-alone establishment, and even whether cutlery is needed. These factors of course, don’t have anything to do with more or less nutrition, but that’s how it works.