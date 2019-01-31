Register
Food
RECIPES
How to make your own wholesome snack bars: 5 simple recipes
Packed with fruit, nuts and seeds, these tasty bars are brilliant for lunchboxes and snacking on the go
31 January 2019 - 00:00
By Hilary Biller
RECIPE | Carrot muesli bars
These snack bars are sure to be a winner with fans of carrot cake
Lifestyle
18 days ago
RECIPE | No-bake crispy seed, fruit & nut bars
These wholesome snack bars have a satisfying crunch
Lifestyle
18 days ago
RECIPE | No-bake, four-ingredient health bars
Making your own nutritious snack bars couldn't be any easier
Lifestyle
18 days ago
RECIPE | Vegan fruity, nutty bars
Grab one of these tasty health bars when you need a wholesome snack to munch on the go
Lifestyle
18 days ago
RECIPE | Cherry & coconut cereal bars
These homemade snack bars will go down a treat in your children's' lunchboxes
Lifestyle
18 days ago
