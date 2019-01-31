Food

RECIPES

How to make your own wholesome snack bars: 5 simple recipes

Packed with fruit, nuts and seeds, these tasty bars are brilliant for lunchboxes and snacking on the go

31 January 2019 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller

RECIPE | Carrot muesli bars

These snack bars are sure to be a winner with fans of carrot cake
18 days ago

RECIPE | No-bake crispy seed, fruit & nut bars

These wholesome snack bars have a satisfying crunch
18 days ago

RECIPE | No-bake, four-ingredient health bars

Making your own nutritious snack bars couldn't be any easier
18 days ago

RECIPE | Vegan fruity, nutty bars

Grab one of these tasty health bars when you need a wholesome snack to munch on the go
18 days ago

RECIPE | Cherry & coconut cereal bars

These homemade snack bars will go down a treat in your children's' lunchboxes 
18 days ago

