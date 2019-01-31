No time to linger over a tasting menu? FYN makes fine dining fast

Peter Tempelhoff’s new restaurant, FYN, on the rooftop of the historic Speakers Corner building in the Cape Town CBD, is pioneering a new style of fine dining for a fast-paced city lifestyle.

“Nobody in the city has the time for fine-dining tasting menus,” says Peter. “We thought, let’s take all the flavours of a three-hour tasting menu and do it in under two hours.” He achieves this with Japanese-inspired kaiseki trays, giving each diner their own tray of three or four dishes at a time.

We start with a bento box of exquisite canapes. A tiny prawn samosa, a crunchy daikon maki roll, a gorgeous sea bass nigiri, each one incredibly detailed, delivering a tantalising mouthful of bliss.

After a bread course of sesame sprinkled baguette dipped in melting bone marrow ash, our kaiseki trays of starters arrive.

Each of the four dishes is a meal in miniature, an intense series of tastes: poached scallop on braised onions and subtly spiced lentil velouté, seared tuna with kelp biltong, pickled cucumber with shiso, succulent quail with glazed eel, parsnip puree and tiny squares of tea-aged pear.