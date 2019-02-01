How to make Chinese dumplings, step-by-step

Step 2: make the filling

Place the pork mince onto a board and using a cleaver, finely chop the mince. Use the cleaver to fold one half of the meat over the other half and chop again. Place in a bowl and set aside.

Break the celery into pieces and pull off the tough outer strands. Chop into very fine pieces, sprinkle with salt and set aside.

Using your hands squeeze out all the liquid from the celery and add to the pork with the chopped ginger and spring onion.

Mix all ingredients together with chopsticks, working clockwise (a tip my mother taught me) as this keeps the meat more juicy.