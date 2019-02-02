3 of the best places to enjoy a gourmet picnic in the Winelands

2. SPIER

Spier has so much to offer those wanting an entertaining day out, but their picnics are also noteworthy.

Pre-order your basket (if you like to be organised), or for the more spontaneous, you can pick and choose goodies from The Farm Kitchen once you get there. Think charcuterie and pickled gherkins, coronation chicken, smoked corn and green pepper salad and chocolate brownies with berry compote. They’ve gone to great lengths to source local and sustainable ingredients, many of which are grown on their own farm.

Visit spier.co.za

3. SOLMS-DELTA

Father of two, Steve Parkes says they loved their recent picnic at Solms-Delta, situated 45 minutes’ drive from Cape Town in the Franschhoek Valley. “A tractor takes you to the various available venues (which the boys loved), plus most picnic spots are quite private from each other and there is a stream and dam for the kids to play in.”

Feast on fire-baked roosterkoek with wild rosemary butter, Camembert with pineapple chutney, beef biltong and snoek pate, and finish it all off with malva pudding and custard.

Visit solms-delta.co.za