3 of the best places to enjoy a gourmet picnic in the Winelands

Head to Allée Bleue, Spier or Solms-Delta to nibble on delicious snacks and sip on vino, as you lounge on a picnic blanket and soak up some beautiful scenery

02 February 2019 - 00:00 By BELINDA MOUNTAIN
Food is always the star of a great picnic.
1. ALLÉE BLEUE

Surrounded by arresting Franschhoek scenery, Allée Bleue offers what they call “chicnics”, chic versions of a picnic.

Standard, vegetarian and children’s picnics include delicious treats like a roasted beef or chickpea wrap with herbs, fresh tomato and spicy mayo, local cheeses, freshly baked breads with tapenade, farm-grown salads, and a lemon posset with chocolate mint cookie crumble.

Lounge under the shade of ancient oak trees as you savour award-winning wines and the kids play on the jungle gym, jumping castle and in the large sandpit. From January to April they also feature live music once a month from local muso Guy Feldman, who will perform well-known songs from the 60s.

Bookings are essential. Visit alleebleue.co.za

2. SPIER

Spier has so much to offer those wanting an entertaining day out, but their picnics are also noteworthy. 

Pre-order your basket (if you like to be organised), or for the more spontaneous, you can pick and choose goodies from The Farm Kitchen once you get there. Think charcuterie and pickled gherkins, coronation chicken, smoked corn and green pepper salad and chocolate brownies with berry compote. They’ve gone to great lengths to source local and sustainable ingredients, many of which are grown on their own farm.

Visit spier.co.za

3. SOLMS-DELTA

Father of two, Steve Parkes says they loved their recent picnic at Solms-Delta, situated 45 minutes’ drive from Cape Town in the Franschhoek Valley. “A tractor takes you to the various available venues (which the boys loved), plus most picnic spots are quite private from each other and there is a stream and dam for the kids to play in.”

Feast on fire-baked roosterkoek with wild rosemary butter, Camembert with pineapple chutney, beef biltong and snoek pate, and finish it all off with malva pudding and custard.

Visit solms-delta.co.za

This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za

