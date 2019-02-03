RECIPE | Pulled shawarma-style lamb
Flavoured with Middle Eastern spices, this slow-cooked lamb is delicious served with a dollop of tzatziki
03 February 2019 - 00:00
Flavoured with Middle Eastern spices, this slow-cooked lamb is delicious served with a dollop of tzatziki
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.