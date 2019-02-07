Buddy up to create an epic braai recipe & win your share of R16k!

The Gautrain is your ticket to all sorts of great adventures. Now, together with Sunday Times Goodlife, the Gautrain is inviting you to take your taste buds on an adventure.

Team up with a friend and come up with a creative recipe for a delicious braai dish that can be cooked and served in under 60 minutes.

Enter your recipe in this competition, and if it's one of our top 10 faves, you and your teammate will be invited to battle it out in a fun cook-off in Joburg in April.

Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller and a host of culinary experts will judge the braai dishes on the day. If your team impresses, you'll take home your share of R16,000 and other terrific prizes.

CASH PRIZES UP FOR GRABS

First place: R8,000 cash

Second place: R5,000 cash

Third place: R3,000 cash

HOW TO ENTER

It's easy! Click here to submit your recipe before 5pm on February 22 2019.

Take note, your braai recipe MUST:

be an original South African dish that includes a protein, vegetable and carbohydrate;

be ready to eat in under an hour (including cooking time);

include a full list of ingredients and a step-by-step method; and

include a train metaphor in the name.

• Terms and conditions apply. Entries limited to South Africa only.