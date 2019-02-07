Pope Francis promised R13.6m if he goes vegan for Lent

A 12-year-old animal rights and climate campaigner has made an offer Pope Francis may find hard to refuse: eat vegan during Lent and a million dollars (around R13.6m) will go to a charity of the pontiff’s choice.

"Your Holiness, we must act," Genesis Butler, already a veteran activist when she gave her first TedX talk at the age of 10, said in an open letter supported by former Beatle Paul McCartney, film legend Brigitte Bardot and dozens of minor celebrities.

"Moving towards a plant-based diet will protect our land, trees, oceans and air, and help feed the world's most vulnerable.

"Today, Pope Francis, I am asking you to join me in abstaining from all animal products throughout Lent," Butler said.

Lent is the 40 days of penance and fasting before Easter Sunday, observed by Catholics, Anglicans and Orthodox Christians.

Butler’s letter reflects three social movements that have converged into an increasingly insistent call to eat less or no meat.